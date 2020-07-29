Change is accepted and experienced differently by everyone — don’t pass judgment. My new normal started 8 years ago when I was diagnosed with FAP colorectal cancer. Up until that point, I considered myself flexible and open to change and new ideas. That is until some of those new ideas directly impacted my life, causing me to relearn how to do simple things like how to stay hydrated without a colon. I did and still do have strangers pass judgment on me, and it stings. When I use a handicap restroom, other patrons sometimes give me dirty looks and pass comments because I “look” capable. Patience jumps in for me here and I give them the benefit of doubt, while subtlety mentioning that life without a colon has its own unique challenges. Not all handicaps are physically visible. It’s imperative that we teach ourselves and our children to not just accept differences but to embrace our differences.