In December 1954, a case report was published in the Archives of Dermatology and Syphilology describing an infant born with a few small bumps on the face that progressed until he was seen by a dermatologist at 6 weeks of age with a few dozen lesions some up to 1 inch in size on the face and in the scalp. The physician followed this child’s rash, which started to subside on its own, until 11 months of age, when his mother was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that tied together the mystery of this infant’s rash.