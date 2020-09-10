Even though it was the right thing to do, it weighed heavy on my heart knowing we had to impose similar lockdown restrictions in the hospital. As we learned more about the virus, we were able to allow for patients to have a partner or other loved one there to support them. As a nurse-practitioner, I understand that it is necessary to see beyond the body we treat, instead looking at the whole person entrusted in our care. The people that surround our patients are vital to their health and wellness.