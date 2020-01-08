In December, the federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare, is unconstitutional. The court reasoned that since the mandate penalty was reduced to $0 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, it is no longer a tax, so it no longer falls under the 2012 Supreme Court ruling that upheld it. The original ruling by Judge Reed O’Connor of the Northern District of Texas had further concluded that the mandate could not be severed from the rest of the ACA, so the entire law must be invalidated.