One comment we often hear from our patients is, “I just didn’t think it was bad enough to get help.” Every patient is different, and treatment approaches are designed to meet their specific needs. For example, it’s recommended that people with obesity engage in treatment that involves diet, exercise and behavior counseling sessions with a qualified clinician, such as a registered dietitian. For some, it’s recommended to add a weight loss medication, too. Bariatric surgery is the most effective and durable treatment available for people with severe obesity — a BMI of 35-39.9 with a weight-related condition, or BMI of 40 or higher.