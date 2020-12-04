There are a few forms of OCD that are especially misunderstood or misdiagnosed when it comes to kids. The first is a common subtype called “self-harm OCD,” in which the child, who absolutely does not want to attempt suicide, nonetheless experiences terrifying obsessions that they might lose control and harm themselves. Such children will engage in compulsions designed to keep any thoughts of self-harm out of their minds, such as by avoiding books, movies, or news stories that might mention suicide.