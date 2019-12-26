Treatment of opioid addiction is not immune from racism within health care. A recent research letter described black patients as 77% less likely than white patients to receive buprenorphine prescriptions, after accounting for insurance status and other factors that impact access to treatment. Buprenorphine is an evidence-based treatment for opioid use disorder proven to yield lasting recovery. Unlike methadone, another medication for opioid use disorder, buprenorphine is prescribed in private medical practices and can be used at home, avoiding the stigma and inconvenience of daily clinic visits. Communities of color risk further stigmatization and criminalization by not being able to take advantage of this medicine.