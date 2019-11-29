While in foster care, children require a therapeutic environment that ensures their physical, emotional and behavioral needs are met in a safe and caring way. Unfortunately, while the number of children in foster care has increased, available placements have decreased over the last several years. Thus, efforts must be made to not only increase and incentivize available foster parent placements, but also provide those parents with the appropriate amount of training and support on how best to care for children coming to their homes, many of whom have undergone significant trauma.