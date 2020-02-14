Counseling the adolescent about what to expect with a pelvic exam provides reassurance. The exam might assist in identifying whether there is abnormal vaginal discharge (a sign of pelvic inflammatory disease), whether there is a pelvic floor disorder, an obstructed reproductive tract abnormality, or an enlarged uterus. Pelvic imaging with ultrasound can also be ordered to evaluate the uterus, ovaries and fallopian tubes. The pelvic ultrasound can be performed either vaginally or abdominally. For adolescents who are not sexually active, an abdominal pelvic ultrasound is all that is required.