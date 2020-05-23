Beginning at age 8 or 9, let the talk begin. You can’t go wrong with discussing the changes of puberty before they happen. When they begin puberty and their bodies are changing, it’s time to dive into the deep end. If you want your kids to wait to have sex, you need to tell them so, and tell them why. Peer pressure is very powerful, but in reality teens say that parents have even more influence than peers on their decisions about sex, love and relationships. As a matter of fact, almost 9 in 10 teens said that it would be much easier to postpone sexual activity and avoid pregnancy if they were able to have more open, honest conversations about these topics with their parents.