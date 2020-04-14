Doing something for others can help you feel better, give your family something to do, and model for your kids how to help others during a crisis. That is a key component of social emotional learning, so you can feel good that you are teaching your kids a very valuable life skill. Kids can send cards to people and call family members to check in. You can offer to get groceries for a neighbor, donate blood (we currently have a severe shortage), make signs thanking health-care workers and display them in your window, or use your own skills in unique ways —such as Melanie’s husband, who has been using his tech skills to connect people on Reddit to help.