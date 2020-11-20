Hallucinations and delusions are common in patients with Parkinson’s disease. They are referred to as “non-motor” symptoms, as the most pronounced problems in this disease are limb tremors, muscle rigidity, loss of balance, and slowing of movement. In fact, more than half of Parkinson’s patients will develop psychosis at some point during the course of their disease. My patient’s “waves of red” were most likely visual hallucinations, the most common type in Parkinson’s. When they cause distress, hallucinations can be effectively treated with specific antipsychotic medications.