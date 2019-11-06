Tears are even thought to have a number of health benefits. They have antibacterial properties and may help flush away irritants to protect the eyes. Crying emotional tears can be self-soothing and is an important way in which we signal a need for support from other people. In addition, crying may help relieve pain and lead to an improved mood. When crying is excessive, it can be an important diagnostic clue to depression, stroke, or other neuropsychological illness.