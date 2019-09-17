A 9-month-old had a checkup scheduled with me last month. I first met his mother at a local domestic violence shelter, where I learned of the daily physical and emotional terror she endured (and her son witnessed) from her husband. When they didn’t make it to their appointment, I was concerned and called her. She told me she had at last been approved for transitional safe housing and had to move out of the shelter the same day of her appointment and had no time to call to reschedule.