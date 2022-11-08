Running long distances is generally considered to be a safe and beneficial type of exercise, but there are inherent risks involved, especially if you aren’t training in the right way. About 1.1 million runners complete a marathon each year, according to the International Institute for Race Medicine. And some 30,000 people are expected to hit the pavement Nov. 19 and 20 for Philadelphia Marathon Weekend.

Whether you’re going for the full 26.2 mile run, the half marathon or 8K, good training practices are key to not burning out before race day. These tips can make a huge difference and help your run feel a little easier.

Have a plan

Training for a marathon can be a daunting task. Find a training plan that works with your everyday life and schedule with adequate time to build up to the desired distance. Increasing mileage by about 10% every week is a good, steady increment.

Mix it up

Make sure your training plan incorporates various types of exercises. Yes, the marathon is a distance run, but if you train by only running, you risk an overuse injury, such as chronic muscle strain or a stress fracture. Include other activities and exercises, such as biking, strength training and swimming, to tone muscles, improve flexibility and build up endurance.

Know your route

Look up the race route in advance to identify periods of running uphill, or downhill, as well as where the start and finish lines are located. It seems silly, but knowing that in advance can help you better plan for when to arrive, where to line up, and where to meet friends and family after the race.

Have the right gear

Having the right footwear can make all the difference. The ideal race-day shoes are ones that aren’t worn out but also aren’t brand new, with no time to have been broken in. Local running stores can help you find the right sneaker for your foot type and strike pattern. As for what else you put on that day, make sure your clothes are appropriate for the weather. While it hasn’t been the case lately, November mornings can be chilly - consider multiple thin layers that can keep you warm without being heavy, and that can be removed when your internal temperature heats up.

Fuel up

Proper nutrition and hydration are important parts of race prep. Overeating or over-hydrating leading up to the race can be as dangerous as not eating and drinking enough. And make sure you get enough sleep - it can aid in recovery during training.

Address health questions in advance

If you have questions about how a chronic medical issue will affect performance, consult your doctor early in your training. A chronic health condition or past injury doesn’t have to dash your marathon dreams, but talk to a medical professional about how to train without putting yourself at risk of injury.

Have fun!

Enjoy the experience. Savor running the streets of Philadelphia with a few thousand of your closest friends. Be proud of all the hard work you put in, and the sacrifices you made so you can cross that finish line.

The annual Philadelphia Marathon Weekend will start with the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Orthopaedics 8K, and Kids Fun Run on Nov. 19. The AACR Philadelphia Marathon takes place Nov. 20. Wheelchairs begin at 6:55 a.m. and runners/walkers start at 7:00 a.m. at 22nd Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

John Luksch is the medical director for the Philadelphia Marathon and Sports Medicine Specialist at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia.