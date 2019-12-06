Everyone should know about PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), a medication given to prevent HIV infection in individuals who are at increased risk for getting HIV. PrEP works by blocking the enzyme called HIV reverse transcriptase, preventing HIV from making copies of itself. PrEP consists of two antiviral medications combined in one pill and is taken once a day for as long as an individual is at risk. Two PrEP drugs are FDA-approved for use in teenagers who weigh over 77 pounds: Truvada and Descovy. The main difference between Truvada and Descovy is the chemical form of tenofovir contained in each product. Prior to starting PrEP, an individual needs to get baseline laboratory tests for kidney function, HIV, hepatitis B, and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) including syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. Individuals taking PrEP should be re-tested for HIV at least every three months.