“You Can't Make the Grade." No, not the blues song; the reality. Unfortunately, the United States is close to failing when it comes to the health of mothers and babies. For the fourth year in a row, according to the March of Dimes, rates of preterm births are worsening in 30 of the 50 states. Prematurity, defined as a birth that takes place more than three weeks before an estimated due date, is the leading cause of infant deaths. The full report is here. The findings are alarming. Our preterm birth rate nationally is 10 percent, earning the United States a grade of "C." Closer to home, the states of Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania all earned grades of C+. However, all three showed disparities by race with prematurity rates for African American and Hispanic newborns higher than those of Whites and Asian/Pacific Islanders.