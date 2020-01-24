Editor’s note: Far from the days when “doctor knows best” was the ruling sentiment in medical suites, today patients have more of a voice in decisions about their care. The physician has more medical knowledge, but the patient’s own preferences matter enormously in true patient-centered care. “A Patient’s Dilemma” is a new occasional series that tells the stories of how people deal with the choices they face. As with our popular “Medical Mystery” feature (which also is continuing), we start by explaining the situation and then revealing the resolution. If you have a story to tell, email us at health@inquirer.com.