Prostate cancer is a result of out-of-control cell growth in the prostate gland, which is located below the bladder and in front of the rectum. More often than not, prostate cancer does not present with any noticeable signs or symptoms, so it is important for men to discuss the risks and benefits of prostate cancer screening with their doctor. Prostate cancer screening includes a digital rectal examination combined with a simple blood test. This test is called a Prostate-Specific Antigen, or PSA.