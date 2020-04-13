Additionally, these human services provider organizations have had to spend unbudgeted and enormous sums for unexpected purchases of life-saving medical and other personal protective equipment supplies with little hope of recouping these expenditures, as they are not licensed as hospitals or nursing homes. For example, Woods and our affiliate organizations in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey began to plan for COVID-19 in early March. Our Emergency Preparedness Plan went into effect on March 13 and we started to take staff temperatures as they arrived at work each day and supplied them with scarce personal protective equipment. Furthermore, our operations, nursing and medical staff created isolation beds to be ready for clients in need. Yet, this sector has yet to be fully recognized or acknowledged for what it is doing to protect very vulnerable individuals.