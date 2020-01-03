While the opioid epidemic was not a new public health concern in 2019, it was the year when awareness moved into action. In August, an Oklahoma judge ordered New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million (later reduced by more than $100 million to reflect a mathematical error), in response to allegations that the company had contributed to the opioid crisis. It was the first case to go to trial of the thousands of similar cases brought against pharmaceutical companies and helped influence strategies for the similar cases that followed.