In a sense, I’ve already practiced for a 14-day quarantine. When I had just started chemo and radiation and my immune system was nonexistent, my health was fragile and I was susceptible to all sorts of germs. Therefore, I needed to limit my exposure to others who might be sick. It was extremely difficult for me to accept help from friends, and I felt vulnerable. During my treatments, I felt exhausted and wanted to do not much more than walk my dog, Charlie, alone. I eventually had to hand that over to a dear friend. The big difference then was that friends could make us meals and pick my girls up from after-school sporting events. This time around, the onus is on each of us to do our part to distance ourselves from others and flatten the curve.