1. Keep a food journal. Write down what you eat, the amount of food, and the time you’re eating. Keeping a record is important because it will make you accountable for what you put in your mouth. A food journal can show your areas of struggle and help you make necessary changes in your habits. Do your logging immediately after you eat, and include snacks; do not wait until nighttime to record your intake. Include how you felt during your meal — bored, sad, anxious, etc. — since this information will indicate why you may be overeating. There are also apps on your phone, such as the USDA’s MyPlate app.