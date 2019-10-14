The decision to eat meat can be a question of health, preference, culture or concern for the environment, which makes this topic as personal as politics. Controversial new dietary recommendations suggesting adults continue red meat consumption compete for our attention along with marketing of the trendy meatless Impossible Burger that claims to taste “just like a burger, is just as juicy, but is healthier.”
I cannot imagine how confused most people must be about all of this. Questions that come to mind include: Why does dietary advice seem to change every few weeks? Do medical experts really know what they are talking about? Can’t I just enjoy my hamburger in peace?
Good medical advice should involve common sense, but findings based on information obtained from large, well designed studies can be confusing, especially if the findings are contradictory to established norms. Some studies can have a hidden agenda — for example, they may be funded by a pharma company looking for an indication for a medication. And they often involve the use of complicated statistics, which can add to confusion. A meta-analysis is a particular kind of study that pools lots of trials together, sometimes leading to different conclusions than the original study, and is the reason for the present dietary conundrum.
Recent meta-analyses published in the prestigious journal Annals of Internal Medicine concluded that eating red meat and processed meat did not significantly change either mortality or the risk of cancer. Contrast this to a different study just released in the British Medical Journal stating the exact opposite, that red meat consumption was directly associated with an increased risk of death, and changing to eating more nuts, fish, dairy, eggs whole grains, and vegetables decreased mortality.
How can any reasonable person reconcile these seemingly opposite conclusions, and can it all be solved by instead eating the often-touted Impossible Burger? Complex statistics can lead to different conclusions because of what are called confounding variables. Genetics, smoking, and being sedentary or overweight have a large influence, so the effect of meat intake becomes muddled.
My conclusion: We will get no help from these studies, and the decision to eat red meat should remain a personal one. Here are some facts that may help you make an informed decision between eating red meat and an Impossible Burger.
- Reasons for eating meat include enjoyment, need for protein, to help with weight loss, and can be cultural. In a recent study, mistrust of scientific information was often reported as the reason for not reducing meat consumption.
- We need to stop doing meta-analyses of observational research when it comes to eating meat. Data is too hard to “digest” because of confounding variables.
- Ethical concerns need to be acknowledged. Beef consumption has been shown to be the largest factor in food-borne greenhouse gases, water use, and land use in the U.S., and humane slaughtering of animals remains an issue.
- Impossible Burgers are not for everyone. There are concerns about its ingredients, which include potentially allergenic proteins like gluten and soy. An ingredient called soy leghemoglobin is what gives its unique texture and could be a source of iron for vegetarians. It adds to the flavor and makes it “bleed” like a beef burger when cut. Although approved for use by the FDA, limited studies are available regarding long-term safety of the ingredient.
- The Impossible Burger is not particularly healthy. There is just as much saturated fat and calories, and more salt and carbs in the Impossible Burger than in lean red meat. A traditional veggie burger is a healthier option, with much less fat and salt.
- However, the Impossible Burger seems to have a much lower environmental impact than beef. The website claims that it uses 87% less water and generates less greenhouse gas.
- If you choose to go meatless, not all plant -based diets are the same. Improving plant-based diet quality over a 12-year period was associated with a lower risk of total and CVD mortality, whereas increased consumption of an unhealthful plant-based diet was risky. A diet full of sugar and junk carbs is vegetarian, but not healthy.
- Be sure to get medical advice from trusted sources. Be wary of claims made to help sell a product or which cite unnamed sources/studies.
- Most medical experts know what they are talking about, but could be more mindful about delivering conflicting advice and using common sense.
- If you like a hamburger, red meat, or an Impossible Burger, enjoy it without guilt. Moderation is the key. But, a primarily plant -based diet, regular exercise, not smoking, and watching your weight is a healthier lifestyle and more likely to lead to a longer life than eating meat with every meal.
David Becker is a frequent Inquirer contributor and a board-certified cardiologist with Chestnut Hill Temple Cardiology in Flourtown, Pa. He has been in practice for 25 years.