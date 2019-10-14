Good medical advice should involve common sense, but findings based on information obtained from large, well designed studies can be confusing, especially if the findings are contradictory to established norms. Some studies can have a hidden agenda — for example, they may be funded by a pharma company looking for an indication for a medication. And they often involve the use of complicated statistics, which can add to confusion. A meta-analysis is a particular kind of study that pools lots of trials together, sometimes leading to different conclusions than the original study, and is the reason for the present dietary conundrum.