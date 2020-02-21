Remember that being kind to our bodies and minds and loving ourselves is the greatest gift that we can give. Having a black and white attitude towards food doesn’t work; it can actually be harmful. Each person is different, each person’s diet is different, and how foods impact each person’s body and mind is different. Believe in your body’s ability to eat and live intuitively. The most important thing is to find what works for you so that you can respect your health while still enjoying food the way that it’s meant to be enjoyed: guilt-free.