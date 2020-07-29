First, recognize that many children want a return to “normal.” Countless students are seeking a return to the way life was before COVID-19 changed everything they know. But, it is important to recognize that many youth may be disillusioned as the school setting will be quite different than it was before the pandemic. There may no longer be lunch table gatherings or hanging out at lockers, which were common spaces to connect with peers. Grouping desks for project-based learning might not be feasible and spectating sporting events with friends not possible. And, masks must be worn appropriately by all children over age 2, which can be a challenge for some youth. Thus, it is important to open up developmentally-appropriate conversations with your children about how they are feeling, what their expectations are, and to discuss the realities of COVID-19 and keeping the family physically safe.