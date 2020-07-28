Philadelphia public school students will not return to classrooms until November at the earliest, according to multiple officials with knowledge of the situation, after plans for a hybrid model of in-person and online instruction sparked fierce opposition.
Under the new plan, the school year would begin fully virtually for 125,000 Philadelphia School District students in September, as confirmed coronavirus cases rise in the region and other districts also opting to start the year without face-to-face instruction.
Instruction would happen via computer at least through the first marking period, which ends Nov. 17.
A school district spokesperson didn’t immediately comment Tuesday. An official announcement is expected Tuesday afternoon.
Initially, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. had called for a school reopening plan that would bring most students back two days a week. That plan received intense pushback — including six hours of impassioned calls from principals, parents, and teachers at a school board meeting last week and a public rally for fully virtual schools this weekend. Hite ultimately withdrew it.
The school board is scheduled to vote Thursday on the health and safety elements of the revised plan.
What remains to be seen is how Philadelphia will handle the thousands of children who were not able to connect to the Internet when schools went remote this spring.
Hite said this weekend that he does not support a 100% virtual school year, and that if coronavirus conditions improve, he wants teachers and students back in classrooms.
“We will do harm to children if in fact we lose another year without children in front of adults in some form or fashion,” the superintendent said Friday night. “We know that our children who are most at risk suffered the most academically in the spring. As educators, we can do something about that, and we need to do something about that.”
According to the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, 74% of the 7,500 teachers, counselors, secretaries, and other school workers who responded to a survey released Tuesday said they felt personally unsafe returning to school buildings. And 78% said they felt returning to school would jeopardize student safety, while just 6% said they felt it would be safe for students to return.
Jerry Jordan, the PFT president, backed the fully virtual school-year opening.
“Never in our lifetimes have we seen a situation like this, and there is no road map for how to navigate so many factors... lives are on the line,” said Jordan.
The district’s announcement comes as a number of other districts make plans to begin the year virtually. Downingtown, Cheltenham, and Norristown have all announced in recent days their intent to keep children out of buildings, at least for now.
“I will not be the superintendent who puts anyone — not one child, not one staff member — in harm’s way,” Norristown Area Superintendent Christopher Dormer said. “I cannot, in good conscience, allow any reopening model that increases the risk of infection, illness or someone dying.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.