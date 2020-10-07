After nearly 25 years in practice, I am the medical director of one of the largest outpatient pediatric practices on the East Coast, at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. I am also the medical director of our decades-old Medical Legal Partnership at St. Chris, which has teamed up with the Legal Clinic for the Disabled. This makes it possible to have onsite free lawyers who can advocate for families in need and has screened over 40,000 families. I also direct the Reach Out and Read program at St. Chris for almost two decades that promotes early childhood literacy by providing families with reading guidance and brand new books at every well visit.