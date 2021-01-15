While accounting for 25% of the population, adolescents and young adults comprise over 50% of STIs in the U.S. each year. Black, Latinx, and LGBT youth face the greatest burden of infections and risk of complications. Fortunately, significant advances have been made over the last several decades to improve rates of STI and HIV testing among adolescents and young adults. The American Academy of Pediatrics now recommends HIV screening by the age of 16-18 years for all youth regardless of their sexual activity. Annual chlamydia screening of sexually active young women is now a quality metric for Medicaid, and is recommended for sexually active young women between the ages of 15 and 26 years by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).