When the topic of preventive medicine is raised, most of us think of such things as mammography, colonoscopy, laboratory testing, and vaccination. We usually think of medication as something used to treat a problem, not prevent one. As it turns out, though, medication is often used for preventing problems, and we are fortunate to have some that are very effective. We use blood thinners to prevent clots, inhalers to prevent asthma flare-ups, and other drugs to prevent migraines, travel-related infections and HIV, just to name a few.