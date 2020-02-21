Dealing with the case in which you have an emergency far from home is harder. You are injured in an accident and you cannot be expected to shop for a medical provider. You could have a big surprise bill. Your boss could have bought a plan with a nationwide price-limited network (such as the Blue plans have), but that might cost too much (and remember, most of this employer-paid insurance cost comes out of your wages). Or it could contract with an insurer with a more discerning policy to pay whatever it costs for a basic set of emergency services (such as those set by the federal law requiring ER care up to a point) and then transferring you to an in-network provider for any additional services. You and your boss might even prefer a plan that negotiates for you over the amount to be paid with arbitration and thus limits your own liability. If it was up to me, I would still rather rely on my employer than the lawyers or even the physician members of Congress to choose what I would get in such a situation.