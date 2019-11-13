Surprise medical bills are not rare occurrences. Nearly 1 in 3 Pennsylvanians are hit with surprise medical bills in a year, and most don’t know where to go to resolve the issue. State Rep. Tina Pickett outlined just a few instances of surprise medical billing when she introduced a bill to end it last year: The patient from State College surprised by a $2,000 bill for blood tests taken at an in-network hospital but sent for analysis at an out-of-network lab. A Lancaster patient who was billed $1,300 for an out-of-network anesthesiologist during a surgery performed by an in-network surgeon in an in-network hospital. A mother in Scranton confronted with a $750 charge when complications during delivery of her baby required the services of an out-of-network neonatologist, even though the delivery occurred in an in-network hospital with an in-network OB/GYN.