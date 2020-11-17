Even though melatonin can be purchased without a prescription, its use should be discussed with your teen’s primary care provider. The general rule is to start with the lowest dosage, such as 0.5 mg or 1 mg; rarely is more than 3 mg needed. It should be taken 30 to 90 minutes before bedtime. Melatonin comes in a variety of forms liquids, gummies, chewables, capsules and tablets. These supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration and therefore it cannot be guaranteed that what you see is what you get.