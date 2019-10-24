Teens need eight to 10 hours of sleep each night to function at their best. According to the National Sleep Foundation, only 15% of teens reported sleeping 8½ hours on school nights. It may be all in their heads: Teens’ brains release the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin later at night than do the brains of younger children and adults. Exposure to electronics at bedtime also interferes with sleep. So encourage teens to turn off their devices at least an hour before.