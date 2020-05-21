Common problems that are able to be diagnosed and managed via telehealth include allergies, colds, stomach aches, headaches, and rashes. As an adolescent medicine physician, I can also provide gynecologic care for girls such as menstrual problems and birth control. Telehealth can also be used to diagnose and manage mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. With the Nemours Eating Disorders Evaluation and Management Program, a telehealth appointment includes a physician or nurse practitioner, a dietitian, and a mental health provider all at the same time. For both boys and girls, part of the visit can be done confidentially by asking the parent to step out of the room. There is no need to wait for an in-office appointment – and it may be dangerous to wait.