The self-isolation certainly helped, but the vast success of this population in avoiding this lethal virus may not be just from distancing measures. Other things may have played a part, such as their generally younger age, their focus on hydration and appropriate sleep, or their extremely low rates of tobacco use. At the immune level, the chronic bacteria that live in their lungs may actually be protective, guarding its territory and not letting other pathogens in. Because they have been exposed to many bacteria and viruses throughout their lifetime, the antibodies and other white blood cells they built up in the blood over many years may be helpful in this case.