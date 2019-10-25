We can improve outcomes and lower costs by getting patients the right care, at the right time, in the right place. That approach to health care requires a coordinated team effort: Doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other providers must be able to work in harmony, and patients must feel empowered to participate actively in their care. This process starts with primary-care physicians (PCPs). Your PCP is uniquely positioned to get to know you, to understand your values and help guide you through the best ways to get – or stay – healthy. Patients who are more engaged with their PCP have better outcomes, and physician-led organizations consistently outperform others in delivering value-based care. By knocking down administrative barriers and giving PCPs and other team members the right tools and technology to coordinate their efforts, doctors can spend more time engaging with patients and providing better care. Payments are then tied to the positive patient outcomes produced by this approach.