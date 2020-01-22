You may have seen a television ad about Vascepa, which in a recent study called REDUCE-IT was able to decrease the chance of having a heart attack or other cardiac event by 25%. This finding applied specifically to people who have high triglycerides (a kind of fat in the blood), have lots of risk factors for heart disease, and who are already taking a statin medication to lower their cholesterol. When this study came out in 2018, it was huge news as this was the first time that a kind of fish oil has been proven to lower cardiac risk.