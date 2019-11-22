Behavioral health, including emotional and mental health, is closely related to diet and lifestyle. Quality of life is largely affected by everyday choices, such as food intake, amount of sleep, socialization, and our environment. More important, quality of life is affected by the fact that we have choices in our lives. And as we age this can become more difficult as we allow our younger loved ones to take care of us. It is important that seniors continue to make their own food choices for as long as possible. Consulting with a doctor and a registered dietitian can be helpful in making healthful, vegan food choices.