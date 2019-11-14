For many veterans and service members, there is also stigma to overcome when seeking treatment. Military attitudes and the Warrior Ethos, which are so crucial in service, can transform into barriers when seeking care, as some veterans and service members believe that seeking help could be viewed as a sign of weakness or cause career repercussions. In the U.S. more than nine million veterans receive health care services from the VA annually. This only accounts for about half the number of veterans in our country. With an average of 20 veterans dying everyday by suicide, the barriers pursuing care are not something we can ignore, and will take a collective effort to address.