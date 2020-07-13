And back on November 1863, President Abraham Lincoln, speaking at the dedication of a cemetery at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania to honor the sacrifice of soldiers in one of bloodiest battles in American history, foresaw “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” Were he speaking in the leadership style of today, might he have added, “The president of the United States has the authority to do what the president has the authority to do, which is very powerful. The president of the United States calls the shots.”