Adolescents typically present with menstrual dysfunction ranging from infrequent or irregular cycles, to never having a menstrual cycle at all. Normal menstrual cycles should occur in an adolescent every 21 to 45 days. A teen whose menstrual cycle is occurring outside of this range warrants further evaluation. An evaluation is also necessary if a teen hasn’t had a menstrual cycle by age 15, or within three years of breast development. Menstrual dysfunction warrants complete assessment with a thoughtful patient history. A laboratory evaluation and physical exam might also be indicated. An absent cycle might be due to the female athlete triad, a hormonal issue, medication, or pregnancy.