On a recent cloudy spring morning, I sat down at the dining room table, and found I was squinting. The chandelier, though dim, hurt my eyes. I shaded my eyes with a hand, aware that healthy people don’t have to shade their eyes at 7 a.m. on a rainy day. Propping my head up with my hand, I tried to listen to my husband, but I could feel the now familiar signs bearing down on me like a train: pressure building in my skull, tension in my jaw, pain in my neck. I told him I had a migraine starting and that I needed to rest.