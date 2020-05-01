There are other possibilities why there are so few non-COVID-19 patients becoming critically ill, and looking into the reasons why may help improve our healthcare system in the future. One possibility is that this crisis has exposed a huge flaw in the way that we deliver routine health care. Our country, prior to this outbreak, spent almost 18% of our entire gross national product on health, compared to Canada and most of Europe, which spend around 10%. We already know that the return on this investment is low, as many countries in Europe have better markers of population health than ours. In a recent quality of care survey by US News and World Reports of over 20,000 people in 73 countries, the U.S. ranked only 15th.