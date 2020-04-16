I understand that the idea of coming to a hospital right now is terrifying. The last thing I want is for pregnant patients to be afraid to come here. Pregnant women need to know that hospitals continue to be a safe place for delivery. In fact, they’re still the safest place for delivery. It would be much more dangerous for a patient that is not a suitable candidate for an out-of-hospital birth to proceed with that option if it is not appropriate. The access to maternal and fetal monitoring, cesarean delivery, and obstetricians and pediatricians make in hospital delivery safer for many.