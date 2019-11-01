For many of us, it’s hard to fall asleep without watching a TV show while lying in bed. However, it’s very important for us to make an effort to avoid electronic devices before bedtime. Our circadian rhythm and sleep-wake cycle are controlled by light. When it is nighttime, our body will begin to normally release a hormone called melatonin, which is designed to help us sleep. When we watch TV or look at our smartphones, the light from these devices decreases the production of melatonin, making it harder for us to fall asleep.