A fast fitness routine to keep you healthy through the holidays

‘Tis the season to be busy. With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, prioritizing your own needs is challenging.

But getting and staying in shape does not require a major time commitment. Twenty minutes a day of steady cardiovascular activity can make a lasting impact on your overall health.

If time is your primary challenge to exercise, try skipping the gym commute and working out at home instead. This fast fitness routine is totally body weight-based, so no need for expensive, bulky gym equipment, and it can be completed in just 20 minutes.

Move through the entire workout, resting for two minutes between each exercise. Between each exercise, jog in place for 20 seconds. For best results, perform three sets.

Plank up and down

Begin in a plank pose with the shoulders over the hands, spine straight and core muscles engaged. Without rocking at the hips, lower your weight onto your right forearm followed by your left. Now push up through the right hand, then the left, to return to a plank position. Repeat eight times. Repeat the exercise eight more times, this time starting with the left arm. In total, you will perform 16 repetitions.

Jumping jacks

Quickly pump the arms and legs in and out for 30 counts. Keep your weight on the balls of your feet to spring into the air with ease. Land lightly on the front of your feet to reduce impact to the knees.

High knees

Stand tall with the arms extended overhead and the feet hip-width apart. Simultaneously lower the arms and pull the right knee up toward the torso. Hold for two counts then release and repeat on the opposite leg. Avoid hunching forward when “crunching” at the waist. Briskly alternate legs for 30 repetitions (15 per leg).

Walking lunge