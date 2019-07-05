Working with men to try to get them to be more physically active, eat healthier, and maintain a healthy weight, we found that for many, their own physical and mental health is not high on their list of priorities. Men, we found, treat their bodies as tools to do a job. Health is not always important or something they pay much attention to until poor health gets in the way of their ability to go to work, have sex, or do something else important to them. These roles and responsibilities are often the ways they define themselves as men and how others in their lives define their worth.