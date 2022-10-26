In their debate Tuesday, Mehmet Oz accused John Fetterman of supporting abortion up to 38 weeks of pregnancy. Fetterman countered that he supported the law under Roe v. Wade, which ensured a national right to an abortion until the Supreme Court overturned it in June.

Roe and later court rulings allowed states to ban most abortions during the third trimester of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, and when the pregnant person’s life or health were in danger.

When asked whether he supported a federal ban on abortions, Oz said the rules should be up to the states — with input from local politicians.

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” Oz said

Notwithstanding the lack of clarity during the debate between Pennsylvania’s two candidates for the U.S. Senate, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania before the 24th week of pregnancy — and beyond then, if the woman’s life or health are in jeopardy.

As other states restrict access, more patients are traveling to Pennsylvania for abortions.

Here are the facts on who is getting abortions in Pennsylvania, and when:

What abortions are allowed in Pennsylvania

Abortions are allowed in Pennsylvania up until the 24th week of pregnancy, but the pregnant person must meet certain requirements before undergoing the procedure.

Patients must receive counseling, then wait for 24 hours before the abortion. Minors are required to notify their guardians.

After the 24th week of pregnancy, abortions are allowed in Pennsylvania only if the pregnant person’s life or health are in jeopardy.

Those later-term abortions are apparently what Oz was referring to with his “38 weeks” comment, but such abortions account for a very small fraction of the total.

Who gets abortions in Pennsylvania

The most recent data on abortion in Pennsylvania are from 2020, from the state Department of Health.

They include statistics on the age and marital status of people getting abortions, the type of procedure, and how far along they were in their pregnancies.

Most Pennsylvania abortions were sought by people in their 20s

Patients under 18 accounted for less than 2.4% of abortions in Pennsylvania.

Almost all Pennsylvania abortions were in the first trimester

In 2020, no Pennsylvania abortions took place after the 24th week of pregnancy, according to the health department.

Pennsylvania abortions are performed in just 14 counties

Most Pennsylvania abortions took place in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh.

Most Pennsylvania abortions were sought by unmarried people

Half of all Pennsylvania abortions use medication, not surgery

Surgical abortions are those performed at a clinic or medical facility. Medical or medication abortions involve taking medication orally and/or vaginally that stops the pregnancy. Sometimes referred to as the abortion pill, this method is increasingly common.

Most Pennsylvania abortions were for state residents

In 2020, the most recent year for which numbers are available, more than 93% of abortions in Pennsylvania were sought by state residents. The remainder were sought by residents from Delaware, Ohio, and West Virginia, among other states.

But with some states adopting more restrictive rules since the Roe ruling was overturned, the proportion of out-of-state residents seeking abortions in Pennsylvania is expected to increase.

» READ MORE: Thousands of out-of-state patients are coming to Pennsylvania for abortions they can’t get at home

Inquirer staff writers Sarah Gantz and Kasturi Pananjady contributed to this report.