In its weekly report on the flu season, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that reports of influenza-like illness and laboratory data showed a slight decline during the week ending Jan. 11. While activity remained high, measures of flu severity, including hospitalizations and deaths, were not high for this time in the season compared with past years, the CDC said. The level of flu-like cases declined to moderate levels in Pennsylvania but remained high in New Jersey. With the exception of Washington, D.C., Oregon and Hawaii, flu was considered widespread, a measure of geographic spread within states throughout the country.